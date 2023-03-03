99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Thank YOU For Helping Us Raise $83,124!

March 3, 2023 6:29PM EST
We want to say a heartfelt THANK YOU to all our of our listeners who made donations and spread the word about the 14th Annual Radiothon. Together, you and Ben Davis and Kelly K raised $83, 124 for Norton Children’s Hospital!

This money helps the Kentucky’s only free-standing, full-service pediatric care facility dedicated exclusively to caring for children, and is an advocate for the health and well being of all children – regardless of families’ ability to pay. YOU have brought comfort to so many families.

Thank you to our sponsors: Bill Collins Ford, Bearno’s Pizza, Interstate Battery, Crosley, Margaret’s Fine Consignments, Wacky Willy’s Fireworks, and Field of Screams!

 

