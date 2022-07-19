Texas State To Offer A Class About Harry Styles

Next spring, Texas State University will offer a class called “Harry Styles & The Cult Of Celebrity: Identity, The Internet, And European Pop Culture.” It’s the brainchild of Associate Professor of Digital History Louie Dean Valencia, who is a “huge fan” of Styles and started listening to him during his One Direction days.
“As an historian, I want the class to get to really see how the world has changed in the last 12 years or so, but also how to put that into historical context, through the lens of Harry Styles, and how they can learn from him and his art, activism and philosophy, like any great artist,” said Valencia.
The class will be similar to a history class. Assignments for the class will include studying Styles’ music and films, along with readings from other writers. Students will also have to create their own podcast. Valencia said the class proposal was 23-pages long and looked over by a panel of professors before getting approval from the university. The course is slated for spring 2023.
Fun fact that should probably make it into the curriculum: Harry was 16 when he auditioned for “The X Factor UK”, sang in a band with his buddies called White Eskimo…and Louisville’s Nicole Scherzinger was a judge with Simon Cowell!