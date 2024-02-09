99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Texas Cop Saves A Choking Woman On The Highway

February 9, 2024 6:00AM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

Officer Chad Stevens in Mansfield, Texas says he’s never had to perform the Heimlich maneuver in the line of duty…until now.

He says he was on patrol on the Interstate when he observed a vehicle driving slowly with flashers on in the left lane. He got behind the car and it pulled over, and that’s when the driver jumped out. Her name is Stephanie and she immediately let him know she was choking.

She got scared when another car swerved in front of her and her gum got stuck in her throat.

More about:
choking driver
Inside Edition
Officer Chad Stevens
Stephanie
texas

POPULAR POSTS

1

Ethan The Dog Donated $2,800 To Nonprofit
2

Police Officer Who Arrested A Delivery Driver Makes Sure Food Gets Delivered
3

Boyfriend Proposes As His Girlfriend Ends A Nine-Week Hospital Stay
4

Delivery Driver Witnesses and Rescues People From Hydroplane Car Accident
5

Kentuckiana Native One Of The Most Decorated Fiddlers Ever

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE