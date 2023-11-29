99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Teen Saves Toddler From Drowning With CPR Skills

November 29, 2023 6:00AM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

15-year-old Madison Atkinson is captain of her cheerleading squad in Southern California and just completed a sports medicine course where she learned CPR. She put those new skills to work on Thanksgiving when a 3-year-old relative snuck out while dinner was being made and fell into the swimming pool! An uncle found 3-year-old Maxine a few minutes later and pulled her out calling for help. That’s when a calm and cool Madison took over. 

 The family says Maxine has made a full recovery!

More about:
CPR
drowning
hero
Inside Edition
Madison Atkinson
teen
Today
toddler

POPULAR POSTS

1

Couple Who Met At A Blind Date Photoshoot Get Married
2

Jack Harlow Got Personal About Relationships
3

Things You Might Hear At Thanksgiving Dinner...Or In The Bedroom
4

Hot Turkey Tips This Thanksgiving
5

TikToker Marvels How Her Stanley Survived A Car Fire...And Kept Her Drink Cold

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE