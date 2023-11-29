Teen Saves Toddler From Drowning With CPR Skills

Source: YouTube

15-year-old Madison Atkinson is captain of her cheerleading squad in Southern California and just completed a sports medicine course where she learned CPR. She put those new skills to work on Thanksgiving when a 3-year-old relative snuck out while dinner was being made and fell into the swimming pool! An uncle found 3-year-old Maxine a few minutes later and pulled her out calling for help. That’s when a calm and cool Madison took over.

The family says Maxine has made a full recovery!