Teacher Has Solar Eclipse Party With Former Students 46 years In the Making

Source: YouTube

A former teacher in New York had a total solar eclipse party that was dreamed up 46 years ago. In 1978, Patrick Moriarty was a 22-year-old earth science teacher who suggested to his class they get back together to watch the total solar eclipse April 8, 2024. But he didn’t just invite one class, he invited the next 16 years of classes!

He stuck to that invitation by creating a Facebook page to spread the word, but a lot of students remembered what he said in class. More than 100 people showed up to his eclipse party Monday! Some even drove several hours to be there!