Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Keeps Rolling At Box Office With $34 Million 2nd Weekend

‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ won’t have a particularly strong second weekend hold at the box office compared to other top films this year. It is still projected to make a decent $34 million this weekend after earning $10.4 million this past Friday.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie has surpassed $100 MILLION at the domestic box office. pic.twitter.com/o3qllUAOrQ — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 21, 2023

Still putting up solid numbers, but such a result would represent a 63% drop from the film’s $92.8 million opening weekend. The closest comparison to another top No. 1 film this year would be ‘John Wick: Chapter 4,’ which dropped 61.6% from its $73.8 million opening this past spring.

