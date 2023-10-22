99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Keeps Rolling At Box Office

October 22, 2023 12:12PM EDT
Source: YouTube

Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Keeps Rolling At Box Office With $34 Million 2nd Weekend

‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ won’t have a particularly strong second weekend hold at the box office compared to other top films this year.   It is still projected to make a decent $34 million this weekend after earning $10.4 million this past Friday.

Still putting up solid numbers, but such a result would represent a 63% drop from the film’s $92.8 million opening weekend.   The closest comparison to another top No. 1 film this year would be ‘John Wick: Chapter 4,’ which dropped 61.6% from its $73.8 million opening this past spring.

Have you seen it yet?

