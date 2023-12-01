Taylor Swift Supports Beyonce At The London Premiere Of “Renaissance” Concert Movie

Source: YouTube

Taylor Swift returned the favor and walked the red carpet at the London premiere of Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé. Bey made a special appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour back in October. Sticking with the theme, Swift was decked out in a silver gown and took photos with fans outside.

Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill were other big names at the premiere. Renaissance is expected to pull in $30-$40 million this weekend. Fun fact: the two struck up their friendship back at the 2009 VMAs after Swift’s speech famously got interrupted after beating out Beyonce for the win. Swift even called her “a guiding light throughout my career” in an Instagram post after Bey attended her Eras Tour movie premiere.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé is in theaters now.