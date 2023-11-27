Taylor Swift Meets The Family Of Fan Who Died At Her Show

Source: YouTube

One week after 23-year-old Swiftie, Ana Clara Benevides, died from cardiac arrest in the extreme heat at an Eras Tour show in Rio de Janeiro, her family met Taylor Swift in São Paulo. Swift was able to extend her condolences in person with the family and snapped a picture with them.

The five family members all matched one another in the backstage shot as they sported T-shirts featuring Benevides’ face. While she didn’t mention Benevides by name in Rio, many believe this song was a tribute to her.