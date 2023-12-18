Taylor Swift Leaps Into Protective Girlfriend Mode At Gillette Stadium

Source: YouTube

Cameras caught a strong reaction from Taylor Swift as she watched boyfriend Travis Kelce get pushed in the end zone during the Chiefs versus Patriots game Sunday night. Swift brought her dad, Scott, to watch who came decked out in his own Chiefs sweatshirt (he used to be an Eagles fan, LOL!)

She did get a few boos from the crowd when she was shown on the Jumbotron, which she shrugged off. Her beloved Chiefs won 27-17…so she had the last laugh!