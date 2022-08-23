99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Taylor Swift Is Now a College Course

August 23, 2022 5:22AM EDT
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Taylor Swift attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift is now a figure of higher learning.

This fall, students at the University of Texas will be able to take a class on Taylor Swift.  The course on Taylor’s songbook will be taught by English professor Elizabeth Scala to first-year liberal arts students.  Professor Scala’s Literary Contests and Contexts – The Taylor Swift Songbook will give students “an introduction to literary studies and research methods.”

What artist do you think would be a good college course?

