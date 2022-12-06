99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Taylor Swift Has A New Wax Figure In Dubai

December 6, 2022 10:53AM EST
Share
Taylor Swift Has A New Wax Figure In Dubai
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 09: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission with alternate crop.) Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images For dcp)

You may have never been to Dubai, but you’ve likely heard of Madame Tussauds because of the countless wax figures they feature of celebrities.

They’ve rolled out a new one of Taylor Swift. What do you think? There are so many different Taylor “looks.”

More about:
Dubai
Eras Tour
Social Media
Taylor Swift
Wax Figure

POPULAR POSTS

1

Married "GMA" Co-Anchors In Romantic Relationship
2

Accidental Text Friends Spend 7th Thanksgiving Together
3

Couple Delivers Discarded FedEx Packages On Black Friday
4

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Makes Amends To Store He Used To Steal Candy From
5

You Laugh You Lose: Steak Dinner

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE