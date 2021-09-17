      Weather Alert

Taylor Swift Gives Us A Treat Ahead Of Her Upcoming “Red” Rerelease

Sep 17, 2021 @ 9:46am

After seeing that #Swifties got “wildest dreams” trending on TikTok, Taylor gave us what we wanted!

“Red” Taylor’s Version comes out November 19th.

TAGS
red Taylor Swift taylor's version Wildest Dreams
