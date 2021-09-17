Taylor Swift Gives Us A Treat Ahead Of Her Upcoming “Red” Rerelease

After seeing that #Swifties got “wildest dreams” trending on TikTok, Taylor gave us what we wanted!
Hi! Saw you guys got Wildest Dreams trending on tiktok, thought you should have my version 😘😘😘😘https://t.co/dZSBbSCcxV pic.twitter.com/MecFvUPNJb
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 17, 2021
“Red” Taylor’s Version comes out November 19th.