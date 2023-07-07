Taylor Swift Changes Lyrics In “Better Than Revenge (Taylor’s Version)”

Source: YouTube

“She” is no longer better known for the things that she does on the mattress… Because Taylor Swift made a lyrics change in the rerecorded version of “Better Than Revenge” for the Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) album.

At :52 and 1:52 in the new version, you’ll hear Taylor sing “he was a moth to the flame, she was holding the matches” instead “she’s better known for the things that she does on the mattress.” WhOoOa!

It’s here. It’s yours, it’s mine, it’s ours. It’s an album I wrote alone about the whims, fantasies, heartaches, dramas and tragedies I lived out as a young woman between 18 and 20. I remember making tracklist after tracklist, obsessing over the right way to tell the story. I had… pic.twitter.com/I2cLH76EIH — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 7, 2023

A side note to appreciate that she released Taylor’s Version thirteen years after the original… and the fact that she gave us 6 songs from The Vault!