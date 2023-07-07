99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Taylor Swift Changes Lyrics In “Better Than Revenge (Taylor’s Version)”

July 7, 2023 12:07PM EDT
Source: YouTube

“She” is no longer better known for the things that she does on the mattress… Because Taylor Swift made a lyrics change in the rerecorded version of “Better Than Revenge” for the Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) album.

At :52 and 1:52 in the new version, you’ll hear Taylor sing “he was a moth to the flame, she was holding the matches” instead “she’s better known for the things that she does on the mattress.” WhOoOa!

A side note to appreciate that she released Taylor’s Version thirteen years after the original… and the fact that she gave us 6 songs from The Vault!

