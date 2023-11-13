99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Taylor Swift Asks Argentina Audience Not To Throw Things On Stage

November 13, 2023 10:49AM EST
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift is back on the Eras Tour and she just made her stop in Argentina where you no doubt saw her warm embrace of her boo, Travis Kelce, and her changing the words in “Karma” to be directly about him.

But that’s not all that came out of the continuation of her massive tour. This time, someone got video of her very politely asking that fans not throw things on stage.

In the fan video you can hear Taylor addressing the crowd:

Just because communication means having gentle, healthy boundaries, it really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown on the stage. Because, if it’s on the stage, then a dancer can trip on it.

“I love that you bought presents and that is so nice, but just, can you please not throw them on the stage? I love you so much.

