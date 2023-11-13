Taylor Swift Asks Argentina Audience Not To Throw Things On Stage

Taylor Swift is back on the Eras Tour and she just made her stop in Argentina where you no doubt saw her warm embrace of her boo, Travis Kelce, and her changing the words in “Karma” to be directly about him.

But that’s not all that came out of the continuation of her massive tour. This time, someone got video of her very politely asking that fans not throw things on stage.

️| Taylor very kindly asking the crowd to not to throw things on stage #BuenosAiresTSTheErasTour “And just because communication means having gentle healthy boundaries – it really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown on the stage. Because if it’s on the stage then a dancer… pic.twitter.com/ZIY5Vxzajw — Taylor Swift Updates (@swifferupdates) November 13, 2023

In the fan video you can hear Taylor addressing the crowd: