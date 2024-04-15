Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Have Coachella Date Night

Source: YouTube

Taylor and Travis looked cool and relaxed as they supported their friends in the music industry at Coachella for Weekend 1. They were seen jammin’ along to both Bleachers and Ice Spice’s sets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

Taylor wore all black with the exception of a green New Heights hat in support of Travis’ podcast with his brother Jason. Travis has on loose, light clothes with a colorful bandana around his neck and a Happy Gilmore hat to top of the look. It looks like the New Heights hat is currently sold out, but you can snag one when they restock.

While you’re here, get a look at No Doubt and Lana Del Rey’s setlists from Coachella Weekend 1!