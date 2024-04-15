99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Have Coachella Date Night

April 14, 2024 10:16PM EDT
Taylor and Travis looked cool and relaxed as they supported their friends in the music industry at Coachella for Weekend 1. They were seen jammin’ along to both Bleachers and Ice Spice’s sets.

Taylor wore all black with the exception of a green New Heights hat in support of Travis’ podcast with his brother Jason. Travis has on loose, light clothes with a colorful bandana around his neck and a Happy Gilmore hat to top of the look. It looks like the New Heights hat is currently sold out, but you can snag one when they restock.

While you’re here, get a look at No Doubt and Lana Del Rey’s setlists from Coachella Weekend 1!

 

