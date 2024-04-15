Lana Del Rey Brings Out Billie Eilish At Coachella 2024

Source: YouTube

On top of No Doubt bringing out Olivia Rodrigo at Coachella this year, Lana Del Rey surprised the Cali crowd the Friday night before with another major pop artist: Billie Eilish!

Rolling Stone reports,

With an assist from Del Rey, Eilish sang her 2016 hit, “Ocean Eyes.” They also sang Del Rey’s 2012 song “Video Games,” which was met with a resounding singalong from the audience.

Billie wasn’t Lana’s only guest though. She also has Grammy winners John Batiste and Jack Antonoff of Bleachers join her. Jack played piano during “Hope Is a Dangerous Thing for a Woman Like Me — but I Have It” while Lana appeared asa hologram per People Magazine.

This is how her setlist went according to the Desert Sun newspaper:

“Without You” “West Coast” “Doin’ Time” “Summertime Sadness” “Cherry” “Pretty When You Cry” “Ride” “Born to Die” “Bartender” “Chemtrails Over the Country Club” “The Grants” “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.” “Norman Fucking Rockwell” “Arcadia” “Candy Necklace” (with Jon Batiste) “Ocean Eyes” (with Billie Eilish) “Video Games” (with Billie Eilish) “​Hope Is a Dangerous Thing for a Woman Like Me to Have – But I Have It” “A&W” “Young and Beautiful”