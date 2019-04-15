Tax Day Freebies

It’s Tax Day…the deadline to file your federal taxes, but it’s also a good day to claim discounts and freebies.

This year’s crop includes free chips and queso, cookies, sausage biscuits and massages.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: On April 15, get half off a large Deep Dish or Tavern-Cut Pizza. Also enjoy free delivery and no service fee April 15 to May 5.

Great American Cookies: Participating stores are giving away free Original Chocolate Chip Cookies on April 15. One per customer, no purchase necessary.

McDonald’s: Participating restaurants in select locations across the country have Tax Day deals today. Check with your closest location. There also are various offers on the fast-food chain’s mobile app including buy one Big Mac, get one for 50 cents.

Hardee’s: From 7 to 10 a.m. April 15, say “made from scratch” when ordering at participating locations to get a free sausage biscuit.

Dunkin: For Tax Day, DD Perks loyalty members can get a medium hot or iced coffee for $1 at participating restaurants nationwide. Join the program at www.dunkindonuts.com.

Firehouse Subs: Get a free medium sub with purchase of a full-price medium or large sub, chips and a drink today through Wednesday at participating locations with a coupon that can be printed out or shown on a phone. The coupon will also be posted on the restaurant’s social media channels.

Hooters: April 12 to 15, make a $15 adult purchase at Hooters, and get a free kids meal for children 12 and younger. See participating locations here.

Orbitz: Book a hotel or vacation package on Orbitz on April 15, and they’ll pay you back for all taxes and fees in the form of Orbucks, which are travel dollars you can use on a future trip.

Planet Fitness: Head to a Planet Fitness location (you don’t have to be a member) between April 11 to 20 to enjoy a free HydroMassage with coupon.

Jet’s Pizza: Get a one-topping eight corner pizza for $10.99 with code TAXES.

Noodles & Company: Through today, existing members of NoodlesREWARDS will get $4 off online and mobile orders of $10 or more for Tax Day. Sign up for future offers at www.noodles.com/rewards.

Pizza Hut: Through today, get any large two-topping pizza for $5.99 with online carryout orders.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Get a buy-one-get-one free entrée at locations nationwide for Tax Day when you mention that it is Tax Day.

Red Robin: Today (Monday) kicks off the chain’s Royalty Appreciation Week and Red Robin Royalty members can get daily deals with a purchase of $10 or more through Sunday, April 21. The Tax Day freebie is a free milkshake. Sign up for the free loyalty program at www.redrobin.com/royalty.

White Castle: For Tax Day, the fast-food chain will offer 15% off any order in-Castle with a coupon at www.whitecastle.com/value-offers. The coupon also will be sent to email subscribers and posted on social channels.