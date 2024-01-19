Tate McRae And The Kid LAROI Are Rumored To Be Dating
January 19, 2024 11:35AM EST
Source: YouTube
Could it be that two of the artists we play are dating one another? Absolutely — they run in similar circles. But are they? Only Tate McRae and The Kid LAROI themselves can confirm this for us.
However, eagle-eyed fans have pointed out that Tate McRae was donning a stiped shirt that looked similar to one LAROI has worn on Instagram as well:
View this post on Instagram
They’ve been seen in pictures together leaving dinner, but that could mean anything… Right?
