Tate McRae And The Kid LAROI Are Rumored To Be Dating

January 19, 2024 11:35AM EST
Could it be that two of the artists we play are dating one another? Absolutely — they run in similar circles. But are they? Only Tate McRae and The Kid LAROI themselves can confirm this for us.

However, eagle-eyed fans have pointed out that Tate McRae was donning a stiped shirt that looked similar to one LAROI has worn on Instagram as well:

 

They’ve been seen in pictures together leaving dinner, but that could mean anything… Right?

