SZA Blasts Thieves For Leaking Her Music

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: SZA speaks onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

Artists work hard to create new music and curate singles and pick release dates, but sometimes it doesn’t always go to plan. Someone with access may throw a wrench in an artist’s careful plan and instead leak the music before it’s supposed to be released to the public. And let’s be clear, SZA is NOT down with that.

(WARNING: strong language)

LEAKING MY MUSIC IS STEALING . THIS IS MY JOB . THIS IS MY LIFE AND MY INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY. YOU ARE A FUCKING THIEF AND I PROMISE TO PUT MAXIMUM ENERGY INTO HOLDING EVERYONE ACCOUNTABLE TO THE FULL EXTENT OF THE LAW . I AM TIRED . — SZA (@sza) January 6, 2024

Complex adds that this relates to people leaking tracks expected to the be on the forthcoming LANA album.

She spoke on the issue of leaking music with Variety back in November 2023 saying that when someone leaks her music, it’s no longer hers, it’s “yours.”

It’s something unfinished that you decided was ready to be shared. And it’s like, ‘Fuck you. Now I’m not releasing it.’ Play your leak, but you’re not gonna bully me into dropping music. I’m now embarrassed by this less-than-correct version that you put out. You’ve sent me into a weird space creatively when you could have just waited for me, but you’re selfish.

SZA is up for more GRAMMY awards for the 2024 ceremony than any other artist with nine nominations from her last album SOS.