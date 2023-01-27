99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

“Stranger Things” Was The Most Streamed Show of 2022

January 27, 2023 9:03AM EST
With more than 52 billion minutes of viewing last year, Stranger Things is easily tops on Nielsen’s year-end streaming rankings. The fourth season was unleashed over the summer logging the biggest streaming figure since The Office (back when it was on Netflix) racked up 57.1 billion minutes of viewing in 2020. In second place was NCIS (38.1 billion minutes). The No. 2 original series was Ozark at 31.3 billion minutes, followed by Wednesday (18.6 billion minutes), which is impressive because it came out just before Thanksgiving.

Disney’s Encanto logged about 269 million complete showings and 27.42 billion minutes of viewing on Disney+.

