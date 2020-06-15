Spontaneity Could Be The Key To Happiness
A recent poll of 2,000 Americans finds that people who consider themselves “spontaneous” are 40% more likely to see themselves as a “happy person.”
The average American is probably a lot more spontaneous that you might think. On average, Americans make 18 spontaneous decisions per day, like trying out a new place for lunch, or taking a different road home from work. Ok if that counts, I’m totally spontaneous!
Only one in six respondents describe themselves as not spontaneous.
59% of respondents say they’ve made a major life-altering decision spontaneously.
56% have gone on a spontaneous trip or vacation within the past five years.
