Spontaneity Could Be The Key To Happiness

Jun 15, 2020 @ 8:35am

A recent poll of 2,000 Americans finds that people who consider themselves “spontaneous” are 40% more likely to see themselves as a “happy person.”

The average American is probably a lot more spontaneous that you might think. On average, Americans make 18 spontaneous decisions per day, like trying out a new place for lunch, or taking a different road home from work. Ok if that counts, I’m totally spontaneous!

Only one in six respondents describe themselves as not spontaneous.

59% of respondents say they’ve made a major life-altering decision spontaneously.

56% have gone on a spontaneous trip or vacation within the past five years.

 

