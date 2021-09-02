Spice Girls Re-Releasing Their Debut Album To Mark 25 Years

It’s been 25 years since the Spice Girls burst on the scene with their debut album! To celebrate, they are releasing a deluxe edition featuring bonus tracks, b-sides and previously unheard recordings.
Thank you to the best fans in the world for your continued support and for sticking with us 25 years on, we love you!!! #SPICE25
— Spice Girls (@spicegirls) September 1, 2021
‘Spice25’ will be released October 29 as a 2CD set inside an A5 hardback book. There’s also set to be a variety of vinyl and cassette versions alongside an Apple exclusive remastered edition of the original album using Dolby Atmos.