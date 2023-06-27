99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Someone Threw THEIR MOM At Pink On Stage…

June 27, 2023 5:41PM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Well, technically threw their mom’s ashes on the stage while Pink was performing and what an experience that must have been for everyone there. Here’s the viral Tweet about it:

She reacts very tactfully simply asking, “Is this your mom?” and quickly adding, “I don’t know how I feel about this.” She sat the bag of ashes down and kept performing like the pro we know.

If you’re keeping count of all the weird, out-of-bounds things that have happened to artists on stage…

More about:
ashes
ava max
BeBe Rexha
celebrity news
concert
cremation
Harry Styles
live show
London
Pink
Stage

POPULAR POSTS

1

A Local Casting Director Is Looking For Extras For A Movie Filming Here
2

Tom Holland Clarifies His Break From Acting
3

Harry Styles Pauses His Concert For A Pregnant Fan's Bathroom Break
4

This Guy Solved A Rubik's Cube In 3.13 SECONDS
5

Jennifer Lawrence's Mom Sold Her Used Toilet On Craigslist

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE