Somebody Donated $10,000 Shoes To An Oregon Shelter

Source: YouTube

An Oregon shelter is benefiting from a VERY GENEROUS gift: Someone left a pair of gold Air Jordan 3 sneakers in a donation bin. The sneakers are valued at over $10,000.

Sotheby’s auction house said a person helping with the shelter found them at the bottom of a bin. Designer Tinker Hatfield actually showed up to confirm their authenticity. The sneakers were commissioned by Spike Lee to wear in 2019. 100% of the sales will benefit the Portland Rescue Mission.

They still don’t know who donated the shoes.