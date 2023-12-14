99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Somebody Donated $10,000 Shoes To An Oregon Shelter

December 14, 2023 8:29AM EST
An Oregon shelter is benefiting from a VERY GENEROUS gift: Someone left a pair of gold Air Jordan 3 sneakers in a donation bin. The sneakers are valued at over $10,000.

Sotheby’s auction house said a person helping with the shelter found them at the bottom of a bin. Designer Tinker Hatfield actually showed up to confirm their authenticity. The sneakers were commissioned by Spike Lee to wear in 2019. 100% of the sales will benefit the Portland Rescue Mission.

They still don’t know who donated the shoes.

