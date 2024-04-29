99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Post Positions for Kentucky Derby 150

April 29, 2024 9:48AM EDT
Source: YouTube

Rolling into Derby week with the post positions for the contenders!

Fierceness is 5-2 morning line favorite for the milestone 150th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. That’s Todd Pletcher’s colt who is going into Derby day after dominating with a 13 1/2-length win in last month’s Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park and with a third-place finish as a 3-year-old. If Fierceness ends up the Garland of Roses in the Winner’s Circle, that would give Pletcher his third Derby win and first since 2017 with Always Dreaming.

Who are YOU placing your bets on?

