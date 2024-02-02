Some of the Best Super Bowl Commercials So Far

Source: YouTube

The Super Bowl isn’t until February 11th, but we’re already seeing some of the ads we’ll see during the break in the action.

First up is Paramount+ with the company continuing their storyline of different Paramount-owned franchises climbing the giant mountain seen in the company’s logo. Yes, we see Drew Barrymore, Sir Patrick Stewart, Halo’s Master Chief, Arnold, Lt. Dangle from Reno 911!, Knuckles, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and… the band Creed?!?

Next up is Jelly Roll staring in a hilarious ad for Uber Eats. He appears to be shocked by his facial tattoos in the spot, saying, “Are these tattoos? They’re everywhere! And they’re horrible!”

Uber Eats also spoofed David and Victoria Beckham’s now-infamous “Be Honest” quote!

We’ve got Budweiser rolling in with “Old School Delivery,” welcoming back their iconic Clydesdales.

Hellman’s is jumping in with the “make taste not waste” starring Kate McKinnon & Pete Davidson.

What was your favorite Super Bowl ad of all time?