99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Sly Stallone Is Doing Another “Cliffhanger” Movie

May 2, 2023 10:10AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Sylvester Stallone is 76-years-old, and he’s not shying away from action movies yet! He is set to star in a reboot of his classic 1993 action thriller, Cliffhanger. Stallone will be back as mountain climber and rescue ranger, Gabe Walker. Cliffhanger featured Stallone as Walker, who answers a fake distress call only to be greeted by international thieves in the midst of trying to find their stolen loot after a botched air heist.

This story will incorporate the Swiss Alps.

 

 

MORE HERE

 

More about:
Cliffhanger
Reboot
Sylvester Stallone

POPULAR POSTS

1

How To Apply For Your Cut Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook
2

Kentucky Resident Suing Netflix For $1 Million For Using His Photo
3

Adele Drives James Corden To Work For His Final Carpool Karaoke
4

A 'Twilight' Series Is In The Works
5

Jamie Foxx Still Hospitalized After "Medical Complication"

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE