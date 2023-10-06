Six-Year-Old Saves Family From House Fire

Source: YouTube

Six-year-old Arianna Prince saved her entire family when their home caught fire last month. When Arianna woke up and realized a cabinet was on fire, she ran to alert her mother and help everyone make it out of the home. The smoke alarms went off but her mother was asleep at the time, didn’t hear them and had no idea what was happening. But her daughter immediately knew what she had to do. Her mom said, “she ran through the house, got me, and then, she ran and got her brothers out. Went and got a neighbor, and she got us out. So, we’re very proud of her.” The fire department gave her an award for her bravery, as did her elementary school!

Now, Arianna has expert advice for people if they experience a house fire. “You should stay calm, and you should crawl out of the fire. If you got on fire, you should roll, and then, you should call firefighters.”