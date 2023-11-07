Sheryl Crow Offers Up The Advice She Gave Olivia Rodrigo

Source: YouTube

Sheryl Crow and Olivia Rodrigo will always be bonded by their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame moments. Olivia got to join Sheryl in singing “If It Makes You Happy” on stage at the induction. Here’s a moment where they sang it together at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville:

Entertainment Tonight interviewed Sheryl Crow when she mentioned some advice she gave to Olivia Rodrigo:

I said, you know, ‘If you can, just write down one sentence every day, of what happened during that day, because you will someday look back [at] this, and try to remember all the things.’

On top of their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame memories, Sheryl shared with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show about how they met last year during the GRAMMYs and how working with Olivia Rodrigo made her cool with her kids. Peep the part of the video above for that sweet moment about 2:36.