Shawn Mendes Promises “It’ll Be Okay” In First Single Since Camila Split

Shawn Mendes is set to release his new single, “It’ll Be Okay” tomorrow, December 1st. Mendes shared a clip of the new song to his Instagram with the caption, “it’ll be okay, tomorrow 12/1 7pm EST”. The title of the song leads fans to think about his recent breakup with longtime girlfriend, Camila Cabello.
Are you excited for new music from Shawn Mendes? Do you think there’s a chance he and Camila will get back together?