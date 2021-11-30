      Weather Alert

Shawn Mendes Promises “It’ll Be Okay” In First Single Since Camila Split

Nov 30, 2021 @ 3:21pm
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 23: Shawn Mendes attends an event honoring Sir Lucian Grainge with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 23, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Shawn Mendes is set to release his new single, “It’ll Be Okay” tomorrow, December 1st. Mendes shared a clip of the new song to his Instagram with the caption, “it’ll be okay, tomorrow 12/1 7pm EST”. The title of the song leads fans to think about his recent breakup with longtime girlfriend, Camila Cabello.

 

Are you excited for new music from Shawn Mendes? Do you think there’s a chance he and Camila will get back together?

