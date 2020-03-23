      Breaking News
Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Are Socially Distant…Together

Mar 23, 2020 @ 8:17am

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes revealed that they are social distancing together due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The couple opened up about their experience living under self-quarantine on Instagram Live on Friday.  They said they have been watching the “Harry Potter” film series to keep themselves busy.

The duo went on to perform a duet of Cabello’s hit “Havana” and Mendes’ song “Lost in Japan”before finishing their set with a rendition of their No. 1 single “Señorita.”

The performance was part of the Global Citizen’s “Together At Home” concert series.

 

