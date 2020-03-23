Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Are Socially Distant…Together
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes revealed that they are social distancing together due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The couple opened up about their experience living under self-quarantine on Instagram Live on Friday. They said they have been watching the “Harry Potter” film series to keep themselves busy.
The duo went on to perform a duet of Cabello’s hit “Havana” and Mendes’ song “Lost in Japan”before finishing their set with a rendition of their No. 1 single “Señorita.”
The performance was part of the Global Citizen’s “Together At Home” concert series.
