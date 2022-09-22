Shakira Is Fighting Tax Fraud Charges In Spain

Shakira is not backing down from a fight with the Spanish government who are accusing her of not paying$15 million in taxes between 2012 and 2014.

Prosecutors are pushing for an 8-year prison sentence if they get a conviction. But Shakira says she’s got the best of the best when it comes to tax specialists taking care of her affairs, and that she’s paid up. She talked about the ordeal in her Elle cover story and explained why she chose to reject a settlement deal and fight in court. “First of all, I didn’t spend 183 days per year at that time at all. I was busy fulfilling my professional commitments around the world. Second, I’ve paid everything they claimed I owed, even before they filed a lawsuit. So as of today, I owe zero to them.” “And finally, I was advised by one of the four biggest tax specialist firms in the world, PricewaterhouseCoopers, so I was confident that I was doing things correctly and transparently from day one.”

She also talks about her split with Gerard Pique, called it her “darkest hour.” They share sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, and while they were never married, were together for 12 years.

MORE HERE