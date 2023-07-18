99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Selena Gomez Posts Throwback Video Writing One Of Her Biggest Songs

July 18, 2023 5:22PM EDT
Share
Selena Gomez Posts Throwback Video Writing One Of Her Biggest Songs
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 24: Selena Gomez performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)

We’ve all cried to “Lose You to Love Me.” Right?

Selena Gomez pulled out an old video to post to TikTok of her writing the song at her piano. She captioned it,

This isnt the greatest i know so i hope no one minds me turning the comments off for my head but this was the best, most sincere moments with lose you to love me

@selenagomezThis isnt the greatest i know so i hope no one minds me turning the comments off for my head but this was the best, most sincere moments with lose you to love me♬ original sound – Selena Gomez

It looks emotionally taxing, but she explained to Billboard back in 2020,

When I wrote the song “Lose You to Love Me,” I was kind of a mess. It was really difficult for me. And by the time we shot the music video at the end of the year, it had a completely different meaning, and it was so freeing. It was actually fun for me — I think, because I let it go, it actually meant that I let it go within myself as well. And I couldn’t have asked for a better way to close a chapter in my life.

 

More about:
celebrity news
Lose You To Love Me
Selena Gomez
the making of
TikTok
turn off comments
Viral Videos

POPULAR POSTS

1

U of L Football Perfectly Recreates This Iconic Movie Scene
2

DoorDash Fires Delivery Guy Who Tip Shamed A Customer
3

Driving Lesson In Indiana Goes Sideways...Literally
4

Britney Spears Gets Slapped In The Face By An NBA Star's Security
5

Rescue Dog Beats Cancer And Heals His Humans

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE