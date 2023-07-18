Selena Gomez Posts Throwback Video Writing One Of Her Biggest Songs
We’ve all cried to “Lose You to Love Me.” Right?
Selena Gomez pulled out an old video to post to TikTok of her writing the song at her piano. She captioned it,
This isnt the greatest i know so i hope no one minds me turning the comments off for my head but this was the best, most sincere moments with lose you to love me
It looks emotionally taxing, but she explained to Billboard back in 2020,
When I wrote the song “Lose You to Love Me,” I was kind of a mess. It was really difficult for me. And by the time we shot the music video at the end of the year, it had a completely different meaning, and it was so freeing. It was actually fun for me — I think, because I let it go, it actually meant that I let it go within myself as well. And I couldn’t have asked for a better way to close a chapter in my life.