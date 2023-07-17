99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Selena Gomez Posts A Silly TikTok About Being Single

July 17, 2023 1:29PM EDT
Share
Selena Gomez Posts A Silly TikTok About Being Single
SELENA GOMEZ PRESS PHOTO

LOL! Selena Gomez posted a TikTok recently using a “WHY AM I SINGLE?” filter and went viral when the answer to the question was ” YOU HAVE BAD TASTE.”

@selenagomezWell thats rude tik tok♬ Holding out for a Hero (from “Footloose”) – Bonnie Tyler

Could she have opted not to post it? Sure, but we’re glad she put it up anyway because THAT’S FUNNY. Justin Bieber and The Weeknd may not see it themselves, but someone will show them. You just know they will.

More about:
Abel Tesfaye
celebrity news
filter
Justin Bieber
Selena Gomez
The Weeknd
TikTok

POPULAR POSTS

1

U of L Football Perfectly Recreates This Iconic Movie Scene
2

DoorDash Fires Delivery Guy Who Tip Shamed A Customer
3

Driving Lesson In Indiana Goes Sideways...Literally
4

Britney Spears Gets Slapped In The Face By An NBA Star's Security
5

Rescue Dog Beats Cancer And Heals His Humans

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE