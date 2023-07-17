Selena Gomez Posts A Silly TikTok About Being Single

LOL! Selena Gomez posted a TikTok recently using a “WHY AM I SINGLE?” filter and went viral when the answer to the question was ” YOU HAVE BAD TASTE.”

Could she have opted not to post it? Sure, but we’re glad she put it up anyway because THAT’S FUNNY. Justin Bieber and The Weeknd may not see it themselves, but someone will show them. You just know they will.