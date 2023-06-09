99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Selena Gomez Is The Cutest

June 9, 2023 7:00AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Selena Gomez is the absolute cutest! She recently updated fans on her relationship status with a new TikTok video.

She took in a soccer match where she can be seen sitting on the sideline as she yells at the players.

@selenagomezThe struggle man lol♬ original sound – Selena Gomez

 “I’m single. I’m just a little high maintenance, but I’ll love you soooooo much!” She captioned the video, “The struggle, lol.” The hilarious video comes as rumors of the Rare Beauty founder was spotted with Zayn Malik and The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart last January.

We love her and just want her to be HAPPY!

More about:
Selena Gomez
Single
soccer
TikTok
video

POPULAR POSTS

1

Louisville's D'Corey Johnson Shined on AGT
2

Ed Sheeran Bartended At An Atlanta Brewery Before His Show
3

Beyoncé Honors Tina Turner During Her Show
4

The Most Epic Senior Prank EVER
5

The Voice of "Nemo" Reflects On The 20th Anniversary Of The Movie

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE