Selena Gomez Is The Cutest

Source: YouTube

Selena Gomez is the absolute cutest! She recently updated fans on her relationship status with a new TikTok video.

She took in a soccer match where she can be seen sitting on the sideline as she yells at the players.

“I’m single. I’m just a little high maintenance, but I’ll love you soooooo much!” She captioned the video, “The struggle, lol.” The hilarious video comes as rumors of the Rare Beauty founder was spotted with Zayn Malik and The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart last January.

We love her and just want her to be HAPPY!