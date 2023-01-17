Selena Gomez Dating Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart

Well this is fun!

Insiders say Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers are “having a lot of fun together.” Friends tell Us Weekly “they aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs,” but they are “very casual and low-key.” They like to “go bowling and to the movies” and Selena is “so affectionate” with Drew, saying “Selena can hardly keep her hands off him.”

Taggart was most recently dating Steve Jobs’ youngest daughter, Eve Jobs, four months ago. Since her break up with Justin Bieber in March 2018, Selena has been linked to Zedd, Niall Horan and Charlie Puth. Her most recent romance came in January 2017 when she dated The Weeknd.