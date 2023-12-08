Selena Gomez Confirms Relationship With Benny Blanco

Source: YouTube

Selena Gomez hit back at the haters in Instagram comments and confirmed she’s been coupled up for 6 months…with Benny Blanco. In the comments of a fan page, she said: “He is my absolute everything in my heart,” saying he’s “the best thing that’s ever happened to me” and “better than anyone I’ve been with.” She also confirmed the timeline proclaiming “it’s been 6 months” since they got together.

“I know what’s best for me and I will fight till I get what I deserve,” Gomez wrote. “I appreciate your misguided input but I’m growing. Don’t feel free to grow with me just know I’m not going to be with a f***boy ever again.” She had receipts in the form of pics of her and Blanco together, and told another commenter that her new album will arrive “in 2 months.”

