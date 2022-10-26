Selena Gomez Cancels ‘Tonight Show’ Appearance

WESTWOOD, CA - JUNE 30: Selena Gomez attends the Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation's world premiere of 'Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation' at Regency Village Theatre on June 30, 2018 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Selena Gomez was forced to cancel her appearance on ‘The Tonight Show’ after testing positive for COVID. Just hours before she was scheduled to appear with Jimmy Fallon, Selena let her fans know she had to cancel with an Insta story.

She said, “I’m not going to be on Fallon tonight. I ended up getting covid but am resting and feeling ok. A friendly reminder that covid is still out there. Get updated on your boosters. I was actually scheduled to get mine this week. Love you all.”

Selena was appearing to promote her upcoming Documentary, ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.’

Get better soon!