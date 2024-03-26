99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ House Raided By Feds

March 26, 2024 9:19AM EDT
Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sons, Justin aka Christian and King, were both seen in handcuffs outside their mansion in Beverly Hills. Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by Homeland Security on Monday as part of an ‘ongoing investigation.’

It’s unknown if Diddy was present at the raids on either coast. Over three months ago, his ex, Cassie, filed a now-settled lawsuit, accusing him of rape, abuse and sex trafficking. The trafficking allegations is what led to Homeland Security getting involved.

