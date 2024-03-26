Sean “Diddy” Combs’ House Raided By Feds

Source: YouTube

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sons, Justin aka Christian and King, were both seen in handcuffs outside their mansion in Beverly Hills. Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by Homeland Security on Monday as part of an ‘ongoing investigation.’

It’s unknown if Diddy was present at the raids on either coast. Over three months ago, his ex, Cassie, filed a now-settled lawsuit, accusing him of rape, abuse and sex trafficking. The trafficking allegations is what led to Homeland Security getting involved.