      Breaking News
Vote 2020

Samual Adams And Auntie Annes Team Up For Oktoberfest Kit

Sep 16, 2020 @ 7:07am
two big isolated beer glasses at Oktoberfest in Munich, Bavaria, Germany

Have your own socially distant DIY Oktoberfest with the limited-edition Oktoberfest at Home Kit, a collaboration from Samuel Adams and Auntie Anne’s that brings the celebration to you. The kit includes a six-pack of Samuel Adams OctoberFest beer, an Auntie Anne’s DIY pretzel kit, four hats, four koozies, four suspenders, two steins, curated Oktoberfest-inspired recipes, and more. You can purchase the kit online for $89.

 

 

 

TAGS
auntie annes beer kit oktoberfest pretzels Samual Adams
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE