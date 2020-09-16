Samual Adams And Auntie Annes Team Up For Oktoberfest Kit
two big isolated beer glasses at Oktoberfest in Munich, Bavaria, Germany
Have your own socially distant DIY Oktoberfest with the limited-edition Oktoberfest at Home Kit, a collaboration from Samuel Adams and Auntie Anne’s that brings the celebration to you. The kit includes a six-pack of Samuel Adams OctoberFest beer, an Auntie Anne’s DIY pretzel kit, four hats, four koozies, four suspenders, two steins, curated Oktoberfest-inspired recipes, and more. You can purchase the kit online for $89.