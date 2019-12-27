      Weather Alert

Ryan Reynolds Confirms “Deadpool 3” At Marvel Studios

Dec 27, 2019 @ 2:28pm

There has been speculation about the fate of the Deadpool franchise after Disney purchased Fox Studios.

Film star Ryan Reynolds confirmed that Deadpool 3 is coming.

Earlier this week on Live With Kelly and Ryan, Reynolds said, “Yeah we’re working on it right now with the whole team. We’re over at Marvel [Studios] now, which is like the big leagues all of a sudden. It’s kinda crazy. So yeah, we’re working on it.”

The first two Deadpool movies were the highest-grossing R-rated movies of all time until Joker came along this year.

