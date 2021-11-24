Restaurants Open For Thanksgiving

Don’t want to cook? Can’t cook? WLKY takes you to Everyday Kitchen who is offering some options. Here are some other big chain restaurants where you can go to get a yummy Thanksgiving meal, too!
Here are all the chain restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving and which ones will be offering a Thanksgiving-themed meal.
Applebee’s
What to expect: Select restaurants will be open. You’ll want to check the hours locally, but you’ve got a chance of getting into one.
Will it serve Thanksgiving food? Some of the restaurants that are open will be serving a meal with turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, and green beans. That’s all on top of the usual menu fare.
Bob Evans
What to expect: As is usually the case, Bob Evans will be open with options for delivery and curbside pickup.
Will it serve Thanksgiving food? The Premium Farmhouse Feast costs $125 for a to-go meal that serves 10. It includes turkey, ham, bread and celery dressing, corn, mashed potatoes, rolls, green beans with ham, cranberry relish, macaroni and cheese, pumpkin bread, pumpkin pie, and apple pie.
Buca di Beppo
What to expect: It’ll be open for lunch and dinner. It will be serving food to-go and for delivery as well.
Will it serve Thanksgiving food? There’s a traditional Thanksgiving meal with sliced turkey, gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, Italian sausage stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie.
Cracker Barrel
What to expect: The ol’ barrel is offering meals for dine-in, delivery, and curbside.
Will it serve Thanksgiving food? The Heat N’ Serve Holiday Family Meal will fead either 8-10 or 4-6 depending on your order.
Denny’s
What to expect: Of course Denny’s will be open. You can order take-out on Thanksgiving.
Will it serve Thanksgiving food? It’ll have all your favorites plus a turkey and dressing dinner.
Gordon Biersch
What to expect: It’ll open up at 4 pm and stay open until close. Though, to-go and delivery order will shut down one hour before close at each location.
Will it serve Thanksgiving food? There aren’t plans for a special menu.
Golden Corral
What to expect: Hours will vary by location, but most will be open from 11 am to 8 pm.
Will it serve Thanksgiving food? The usual menu has some Thanksgiving vibes, but there aren’t any plans for a special menu.
Logan’s Roadhouse
What to expect: All locations are going to be open. You can order pick-up from 11 am to 4 pm. Then the restaurants will be open for dine-in from 4-9 pm.
Will it serve Thanksgiving food? You’ll just find the usual Roadhouse menu.
Macaroni Grill
What to expect: All locations will be open from 11 am to 8 pm.
Will it serve Thanksgiving food? You’re going to find a Thanksgiving Three Course Prix Fixe menu that includes soup or salad, Roasted Turkey Breast, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Sausage & Apple Stuffing, Brussels sprouts or broccolini, and a dessert. It’ll run you $30 a person. You can get that for pickup or delivery as well as in-restaurant. There’s also a special Take-and-Warm Turkey Feast that can feed five to 10 people.
Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse
What to expect: The steakhouse will be open and taking reservations.
Will it serve Thanksgiving food? If you’re eating in-restaurant, there’s a prix fixe menu available for Thanksgiving. There’s also a separate prix fixe option for pickup. You can pickup the Thanksgiving at Your Table full meal or just order some sides.
