“Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” Premiered

Beyoncé premiered her new documentary “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” Saturday night in Los Angeles.

There were plenty of stars at the premiere: Tyler Perry, Ava DuVernay, Lizzo and Issa Rae to name a few. Beyoncé herself skipped the red carpet and arrived only after the lights went down.

The movie, which chronicles the most recent world tour pulls back Beyoncé’s curtain to show how massive the tour was to orchestrate.

Like at the recent tour stop in Louisville. Beyoncé includes in the movie where a fan held up a sign asking where the visuals were, to which Beyoncé tells the crowd, “You are the visuals.”

“Renaissance” is out in AMC Theaters December 1st.