Reflecting On The Year Of Taylor

Source: YouTube

Entertainment Tonight does a deep dive into 2023 being the year of Taylor Swift. All the ways she has dominated the news and your feed all year long propelled by her monsterous Eras Tour, the concert movie and that high-profile relationship she’s in now!

Billboard estimates that Taylor Swift grossed approximately $1.82 billion this year in music sales, royalties, concert tickets, merchandise and movie ticket sales. The Eras Tour made up the biggest chunk of that with $900 million in ticket sales in 2023 and another $132 million worth of merchandise.

Swift’s music grossed an estimated $536 million from streaming royalties, purchases and broadcast radio play. Another $250 million came from the Eras Tour film.