99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Reboot For “Blair Witch Project” Planned

April 11, 2024 9:56AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Jason Blum is known for low-budget horror hits, and just scored a deal with Lionsgate to reimagine several horror classics.  His production company, Blumhouse, is behind the Paranormal Activity and Purge franchises, so they are in good hands. The multi-picture deal will start with 1999’s The Blair Witch Project. Not much is known about plot details yet, but they promise a “new vision for Blair Witch that will reintroduce this horror classic for a new generation.”

The original was made on a shoestring budget and went on to gross $248 million.

 

 

 

More about:
Blumhouse
horror classics
Jason Blum
Lionsgate
reimagined
The Blair Witch Project

POPULAR POSTS

1

High School Dance Team Surprises Their Coach At Her Wedding
2

First Celebrities Coming For Derby Parties Announced
3

"SNL's Target Lady" Finally Making It Into A Target Commercial
4

University of Kentucky Dancer Kate Kaufling's Passing Gets National Attention
5

Backstreet Boys Have Re-Recorded Their Biggest Hits And Personal Faves

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE