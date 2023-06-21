Quick Thinking Cop Saves Girl From Getting Pinned In The Pickup Line
June 21, 2023 10:58AM EDT
Source: YouTube
Officer Mike Stallone is a dad of three and former police officer who worked in forensics…just started working as a school security officer in New Jersey. He saw a Kindergartener was crossing between two parked cars. She then dropped a hair pin and darted back between the cars to get it just as the car in front was backing up. Stallone raced and grabbed her before she could be pinned. It’s all caught on video.
