Punky Brewster Reboot Trailer is Here Because Nostalgia is King
It’s been 35 years since the world got its taste of Punky Brewster and her “Punky Power” now she’s all grown-up and coming back on the Peacock network.
The first teaser for the show hit the internet yesterday and fans got their first glimpse of Soleil Moon-Frye aka Punky Brewster all grown up.
In the reboot, Soleil is a single mom raising three kids while still holding on to the “Punky Power” that made so many fall in love with her years ago.