Priyanka Chopra And Sophie Turner Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

Source: YouTube

Looks like Priyanka Chopra is #TeamJoe as she unfollowed her soon-to-be ex-sister-in-law. Sophie Turner unfollowed her as well. Chopra is married to Joe’s brother, Nick Jonas, and Joe and Sophie have settled their divorce issues.

No word on who unfollowed who first, and for the record, Sophie is still following Joe and all his brothers, and Kevin’s wife Danielle. The Jonas wives all had seemed to be a tight group dubbed the “J Sisters”, and all were featured in the video for the brother’s comeback as a group in the video for “Sucker”.