Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Felt They Had No Choice Amid “Bad Blood”
As we continue to watch MEXIT unfold, one big question on everyone’s minds is why they decided to step back from royal life and carve out an independent life.
People Magazine’s cover story dives into what led to their historic decision and where it might lead them. A source said, “If relationships had been better, things would have been different.” Their announcement took the world…and their royal family…by surprise, but sources say it was “so avoidable.” “This is not how they wanted to handle this, but Meghan and Harry’s hand was forced,” says the friend. “There is so much bad blood in that family — it’s toxic.”
Word is it started back when Harry and Meghan started dating and his brother William cautioned him about moving too fast. All of the bad press about her outsider status as a biracial American didn’t help either, and they felt unsupported by the royal family.
