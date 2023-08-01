Post Malone Talks Taking Shrooms

Source: YouTube

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe of Apple Music, Post Malone got real about his drug use and how he’s never used hard drugs, “which I’ve never done in my entire life.” He talks about using pharmaceuticals as a kid: “lean, and Xanax, and all that s***.”

When it comes to magic mushrooms, Posty admits that they affected his short-term memory when he was habitually overusing them, but now he has cut back saying he’s down to “a little bar of chocolate with my buddies, a little square chocolate and just laugh and laugh and laugh.” He mentions shrooms have improved his view on things — writing the Austin album was a much happier experience for him in comparison to writing the last one.

Watch the video here for more context!