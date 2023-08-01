99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Post Malone Talks Taking Shrooms

August 1, 2023 10:58AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

**The radio station does not promote the use of illegal substances or hallucinogens.**

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe of Apple Music, Post Malone got real about his drug use and how he’s never used hard drugs, “which I’ve never done in my entire life.” He talks about using pharmaceuticals as a kid: “lean, and Xanax, and all that s***.”

When it comes to magic mushrooms, Posty admits that they affected his short-term memory when he was habitually overusing them, but now he has cut back saying he’s down to “a little bar of chocolate with my buddies, a little square chocolate and just laugh and laugh and laugh.” He mentions shrooms have improved his view on things — writing the Austin album was a much happier experience for him in comparison to writing the last one.

Watch the video here for more context!

More about:
Apple Music
austin album
celebrity news
Interview
magic mushrooms
Post Malone
shrooms
Zane Lowe

POPULAR POSTS

1

ABC's "Golden Bachelor" Is From Indiana
2

Netflix Drops It's $9.99 Plan
3

Alicia Keys Chatted With Ben & Kelly
4

This New Flavor of Skittles Will Wreck You
5

You Laugh You Lose - Fits Like A Glove!

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE